Blanc’s walk leads DSL Phillies White to 7-1 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Raulyn Blanc drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 7-1 win over the DSL Cubs2 on Saturday.

The walk by Blanc started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies White a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Phillies White scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Leandro Pineda.

Cristofer Adames (2-0) got the win in relief while Enmanuel De La Cruz (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.