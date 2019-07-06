Navas leads DSL Red Sox2 to 12-4 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Jose Navas hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox2 to a 12-4 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Saturday.

The single by Navas started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox2 a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Red Sox2 scored on six more plays, including a two-run single by Navas.

DSL Red Sox2 right-hander Frailyn Sanchez (1-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Benony Robles (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over three innings.