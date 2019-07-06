Guerrero’s homer leads DSL Mariners to 9-4 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Arturo Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Mariners to a 9-4 win over the DSL Tigers2 on Saturday.

The home run by Guerrero scored Gabe Moncada to tie the game 3-3.

The DSL Mariners took the lead for good in the eighth when Jonatan Clase hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Fernandez.

David Morillo (3-0) got the win in relief while Yonson Guerrero (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Iverson Leonardo reached base three times for the DSL Tigers2. Kendry Marte had a pair of hits.

DSL Mariners improved to 5-2 against DSL Tigers2 this season.