Brito scores winning run, DSL Angels beats DSL Orioles2 3-2 in walk-off finish
, (AP) -- Yohan Brito scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Angels topped the DSL Orioles2 3-2 on Saturday.
Brito scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jose Estrada and then went to third on an out.
The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Luis Sena scored on an error.
Reliever Christopher Collado (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two runs and four hits over four innings. Claudio Galva (3-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.
Rainier Rivas tripled and singled in the win.
Despite the loss, DSL Orioles2 is 3-1 against DSL Angels this season.
