Kelenic leads Modesto over Stockton 7-3

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Modesto Nuts topped the Stockton Ports 7-3 on Friday.

Modesto got on the board first in the fourth inning when Jake Scheiner and Jack Larsen hit RBI singles.

The Nuts later added one run in the fifth, three in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Modesto starter Penn Murfee (4-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Xavier Altamirano (3-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.