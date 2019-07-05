Manzanero, Bautista and Lofstrom lead Dayton in win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero had four hits, while Mariel Bautista and Morgan Lofstrom recorded three apiece as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 13-7 on Friday.

Manzanero homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Bautista singled three times, scoring three runs.

Trailing 4-2 in the third, Bowling Green tied the game when Chris Betts hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Dayton answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Miles Gordon hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Bautista en route to the three-run lead.

Dayton starter Jhon De Jesus (2-7) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Shane Baz (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Dayton hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, Bowling Green got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Osmy Gregorio doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Bowling Green is 8-4 against Dayton this season.