Carrera leads South Bend to 5-1 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Faustino Carrera allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 5-1 win on Friday.

Carrera (5-3) allowed one run while striking out seven to get the win.

West Michigan tied the game 1-1 in the second after Wenceel Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Parker Meadows.

After South Bend added two runs, the Cubs added to their lead in the seventh inning when Clayton Daniel hit a two-run single.

Chance Kirby (3-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.

South Bend improved to 10-4 against West Michigan this season.