Fever beat Wings 76-56, match win total from last season

Tiffany Mitchell scored 16 points, Erica Wheeler had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists and the Indiana Fever beat the Dallas Wings 76-56 on Friday night.

Indiana (6-9) snapped a four-game losing streak to match its win total from last season.

Natalie Achonwa added 13 points for Indiana. Rookie Teaira McCowan had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Indiana led 37-30 at halftime and held Dallas to 26 second-half points.

Theresa Plaisance had 15 points and seven rebounds for Dallas (4-8). Arike Ogunbowale, the WNBA rookie of the month for June, also scored 15 on 5-of-13 shooting. The Wings shot just 32% from the field, including 4 of 25 from distance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dallas forward Glory Johnson was at the game after getting back from the EuroBasket tournament, but did not play.