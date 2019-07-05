Williams’ single leads Reading to 3-0 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Luke Williams hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Williams, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Grant Dyer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Richmond starter Caleb Baragar (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Fightin Phils' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Richmond won the first game 3-2. With the win, Reading improved to 10-5 against Richmond this season.