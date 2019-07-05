Belisario, Segovia lead Biloxi to 3-0 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Joantgel Segovia doubled and singled twice, and Johan Belisario allowed just two hits over five innings as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Mississippi Braves 3-0 on Friday.

Belisario (7-0) struck out five to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Biloxi went up 2-0 early after Segovia hit an RBI double and Weston Wilson scored on a sacrifice. The Shuckers scored again in the eighth inning when C.J. Hinojosa scored on a wild pitch.

Tucker Davidson (3-6) went seven innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out nine in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 8-4 against Mississippi this season.