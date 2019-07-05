Castillo, Clemens lift Dunedin over Lakeland 4-0

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kacy Clemens doubled and singled, and Maximo Castillo allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-0 on Friday.

Castillo (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the top of the first, Dunedin grabbed the lead on a home run by Demi Orimoloye that scored Chavez Young. The Blue Jays then added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Young hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cal Stevenson, while Nick Podkul hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Jesus Rodriguez (2-11) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Flying Tigers were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 6-2 against Lakeland this season.