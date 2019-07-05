Manea’s single leads Fayetteville to 3-1 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Scott Manea hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday.

The single by Manea scored Jonathan Arauz and Jeremy Pena to break a scoreless tie.

Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the frame when Tyler Frost scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Ross Adolph scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Jojanse Torres (2-0) got the win while Tyler Johnson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Winston-Salem is 6-3 against Fayetteville this season.