Benson hits walk-off single, Lynchburg beats Myrtle Beach 4-3

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Will Benson hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 on Friday.

Oscar Gonzalez scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a hit batsman.

One batter earlier, Gavin Collins was hit by a pitch, scoring Steven Kwan to tie the game 3-3.

The Pelicans took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when D.J. Wilson and Jimmy Herron scored on an error.

Evan Mitchell (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Rondon (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.