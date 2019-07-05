Eusebio’s single leads Bristol to 5-1 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jean Eusebio hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 5-1 win over the Greeneville Reds on Friday.

The single by Eusebio came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Morrow hit a two-run single.

C.J. Dandeneau (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greeneville starter Orlando Noriega (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.