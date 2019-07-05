Aguilar’s single leads DSL Rays1 to 8-3 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Ismael Aguilar hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to an 8-3 win over the DSL Athletics on Friday. The DSL Rays1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Aguilar, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Rays1 a 3-2 lead before Aguilar scored on an error later in the inning.

The DSL Rays1 later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Estanli Castillo drove in two runs and Bryan Santos drove in one, while Rainer Polonius hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Isaias Sangrona in the eighth.

Rafael Prensa (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dangiover Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Rays1 improved to 4-2 against DSL Athletics this season.