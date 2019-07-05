DSL D-backs1 beats DSL White Sox 4-2

, (AP) -- Jeferson Espinal scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the DSL D-backs1 to a 4-2 win over the DSL White Sox on Friday. The DSL White Sox saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL D-backs1 a 1-0 lead before Asdrubal Martinez hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Trailing 4-1, the DSL White Sox cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Edwin Peralta scored on a wild pitch.

Rael Santos (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL White Sox starter Oriel Castro (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL D-backs1 improved to 4-2 against DSL White Sox this season.