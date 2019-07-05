Johnson hits grand slam, leads DSL Rays2 over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Dahiandy Johnson hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rays2 to a 10-7 win over the DSL Rangers1 on Friday. With the victory, the DSL Rays2 swept the short two-game series.

The grand slam by Johnson capped a five-run inning and gave the DSL Rays2 a 6-1 lead after Freddvil Chevez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The DSL Rays2 later tacked on four runs in the eighth, including a two-run double by Angel Lopez.

Nomar Rojas (2-0) got the win in relief while Oscar Abreu (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Rangers1 squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.