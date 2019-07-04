Sports
Hermosillo, Ward lift Salt Lake over El Paso 9-6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo homered and tripled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 on Thursday.
Taylor Ward homered and doubled with three runs and three RBIs for Salt Lake.
Up 2-1 in the second, Salt Lake extended its lead when Ward hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jose Rojas.
Following the big inning, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run home run and Michael Gettys hit a solo home run.
The Bees later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.
Dillon Peters (3-1) got the win in relief while El Paso starter Jerry Keel (6-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Chihuahuas, Gettys homered and singled twice. Boog Powell homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
