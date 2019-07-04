Evans hits walk-off single, Iowa beats Memphis 5-4

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Phillip Evans hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-4 on Thursday.

Mark Zagunis scored the game-winning run after he hit into a fielder's choice to score a run and stole second.

Dixon Machado hit a two-run triple in the second inning and Evans hit an RBI single in the third to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The Redbirds came back to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning when Justin Williams hit a two-run home run.

Rowan Wick (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chris Beck (0-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Iowa improved to 4-1 against Memphis this season.