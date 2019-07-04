Bachar, Olivares carry Amarillo to 9-1 win over Frisco

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares doubled and singled, and Lake Bachar struck out nine over 7 2/3 innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Frisco RoughRiders 9-1 on Thursday.

Bachar (5-2) allowed four hits while walking four to pick up the win.

Amarillo started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Ivan Castillo.

The Sod Poodles later added runs in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jason Bahr (0-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out four in the Texas League game.