Sports
Glendinning hits walk-off double in 10th, Altoona beats Erie 6-5
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Altoona Curve beat the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the SeaWolves.
Earlier in the inning, Chris Sharpe singled, scoring Gift Ngoepe to cut the Erie lead to 5-4.
The SeaWolves took a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Isaac Paredes scored on an error as part of a two-run inning.
Austin Coley (1-1) got the win in relief while Will Vest (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
For the SeaWolves, Jose Azocar homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.
Comments