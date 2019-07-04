Dalbec’s homer leads Portland to 6-3 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday.

The home run by Dalbec, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead before Luke Tendler hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Sea Dogs later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Brett Netzer and Tendler hit RBI doubles to secure the victory.

Portland right-hander Kutter Crawford (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zach Logue (3-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Christian Williams homered and singled twice for the Fisher Cats.

Portland improved to 5-2 against New Hampshire this season.