Lockridge’s double leads Charleston to 8-7 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Lockridge hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to an 8-7 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday.

The double by Lockridge capped a four-run inning and tied the game 7-7 after Welfrin Mateo drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The RiverDogs took the lead for good in the ninth when Eric Wagaman hit an RBI single, bringing home Josh Stowers.

Dalton Lehnen (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kris Jackson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Drive, Everlouis Lozada was a double short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

With the win, Charleston improved to 8-4 against Greenville this season.