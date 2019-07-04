Engel hits walk-off single, Charlotte beats Norfolk 3-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Adam Engel hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Charlotte Knights topped the Norfolk Tides 3-2 on Thursday.

Jacob Scavuzzo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

The Knights tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Danny Mendick hit a two-run single.

Charlotte starter Justin Nicolino went seven innings, allowing two runs and eight hits. He also struck out four and walked one. Thyago Vieira (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tanner Scott (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Tides, Jace Peterson doubled and singled, also stealing a base.