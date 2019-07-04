Gomez leads AZL Giants Orange to 3-0 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jesus Gomez allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the AZL Giants Orange over the AZL Dodgers Mota in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Gomez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

In the first inning, AZL Giants Orange took a 2-0 lead after Marco Luciano and Abdiel Layer hit RBI singles. The AZL Giants Orange scored again in the fifth inning when Javeyan Williams hit an RBI double, bringing home Najee Gaskins.

Huei-Sheng Lin (0-4) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Dodgers Mota were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Giants Orange's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.