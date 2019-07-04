Rendon homers as Nationals sweep Marlins with 5-2 win

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-2. AP Photo

Anthony Rendon hit his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Washington Nationals finish a three-game sweep of the last-place Miami Marlins with a 5-2 victory Thursday.

Washington has won eight of nine and 13 of 16 to climb to a season-best four games over .500.

Kurt Suzuki homered in the second inning to extend the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record for consecutive games with a home run to 18. Rendon hit a solo shot in the fourth off Elieser Hernández (1-3) and drove in Gerardo Parra with a single in the fifth.

Washington right-hander Aníbal Sánchez (5-6) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. Fernando Rodney got three outs for his second save of the season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miguel Rojas homered for Miami, and Starlin Castro had three hits.

REDS 1, BREWERS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Reds to the victory.

Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games. Jesse Winker went 3 for 3 and scored the only run on Yasiel Puig's first-inning single off Brandon Woodruff (10-3).

Castillo (8-3) was working on a no-hitter before Keston Hiura singled with one out in the seventh. The All-Star right-hander might have gone the distance if not for a 69-minute rain delay with two out in the eighth inning.

Milwaukee dropped the last three games of the four-game set. It hasn't scored since the sixth inning of Tuesday's 11-inning Cincinnati win.

Christian Yelich started the ninth with a double off Raisel Iglesias for the Brewers' second hit. But Iglesias then retired three in a row for his 16th save.

TIGERS 11, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run homer during Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and Matthew Boyd matched a career high with 13 strikeouts.

The Tigers won just the second time in their last 13 games. Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario homered, and John Hicks and Nicholas Castellanos each had two RBIs.

Boyd (6-6) permitted four runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first win since May 28.

Eloy Jiménez and José Rondón each hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which had won three in a row. Jiménez also had a sacrifice fly.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo López allowed seven runs, six earned, and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.