Sports
Marte, Perez lead DSL Mariners to 8-5 win over DSL Pirates2
, (AP) -- Noelvi Marte hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Milkar Perez had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Mariners defeated the DSL Pirates2 8-5 on Thursday.
The double by Marte scored Jonatan Clase and Carlos Fernandez to give the DSL Mariners a 4-1 lead.
The DSL Pirates2 tied the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Arroyo scored on an error and Eudys Carrasco hit a two-run home run.
The DSL Mariners took the lead for good in the sixth when Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Clase.
Raul Alcantara (2-1) got the win in relief while Axel Rosario (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Despite the loss, DSL Pirates2 is 4-1 against DSL Mariners this season.
Comments