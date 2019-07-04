Rivera hits walk-off single, GCL Phillies West beats GCL Phillies East 5-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Rivera hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the GCL Phillies West defeated the GCL Phillies East 5-4 on Thursday.

Edgar Made scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on an error.

The GCL Phillies East took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Kevin Escalante hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Curtis Mead.

Austin Crowson (1-1) got the win in relief while Carlos Francisco (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.