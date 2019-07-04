The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova comes back to win

A sign for 2019 is shown on 'Murray Mound' during preparations for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2 and reach the third round.

The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set. Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out. Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-all.

Kvitova, who won titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, wasn't even sure she could compete at the tournament this year until right before it began. The left-hander missed the French Open because of an injury to that forearm.

___

12:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty stretched her winning streak to 14 matches and reached Wimbledon's third round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Barty is coming off titles at the French Open and the Birmingham grass-court tuneup tournament. She never has been past the third round at All England Club.

She could have wrapped things up even quicker against Uytvanck but failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the second set, the only time she was broken. Barty is playing her first tournament at No. 1.

Van Uytvanck upset defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza last year en route to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

No. 9 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 15 Wang Qiang of China also advanced in straight sets.

___

10:40 a.m.

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined 45,000 pounds ($56,500) for not meeting "the required professional standards" in his first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Tomic lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Wimbledon organizers say "it is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards."

His fine is the same amount of prize money singles players get for losing in the first round.

Tomic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2011. Six years later, he was fined $15,000 at the All England Club and dropped by his racket sponsor for saying during a news conference that he was "a little bit bored out there" after losing a match.

___

8:10 a.m.

All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.

It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.

In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club's second biggest court.

They have won a combined 15 singles titles at Wimbledon and are accustomed to playing most of their matches on Centre Court.

This time, Federer will be on No. 1 Court against 20-year-old Jay Clarke of Britain. Williams will follow in that arena, facing 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Andy Murray will make his debut at this year's tournament, playing men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.