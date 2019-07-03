Skender leads AZL Padres 2 to 6-5 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ethan Skender hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 6-5 win over the AZL Royals on Thursday.

The home run by Skender capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 2 a 5-0 lead after Anthony Nunez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 6-4, the AZL Royals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Omar Hernandez hit an RBI single, scoring Diego Maican.

Gabriel Morales (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Jimmy Govern was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the AZL Royals.