O’Brien’s homer leads New Orleans to 4-3 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Peter O'Brien hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday.

Memphis went up 3-0 early after Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double in the second inning and John Nogowski hit an RBI double in the third. New Orleans answered in the next half-inning when Rosell Herrera scored on a groundout and Robert Dugger hit a two-run home run.

New Orleans right-hander Dugger (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jake Woodford (5-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.

For the Redbirds, Arozarena doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs. Max Schrock doubled and singled twice.