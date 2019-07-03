Encarnacion’s double leads Cedar Rapids to 5-4 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a three-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday. With the victory, the Kernels swept the short two-game series.

The double by Encarnacion scored Jacob Pearson, Trevor Casanova, and Daniel Ozoria and was the game's last scoring play.

Tim Millard hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Harrison Wenson in the second inning to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. The Kernels came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Gabe Snyder scored on an error and Ricky De La Torre hit an RBI single.

Burlington regained the lead 4-2 after it scored three runs in the seventh inning on a three-run home run by Millard.

Brian Rapp (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mayky Perez (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Millard homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Bees.

Cedar Rapids improved to 8-4 against Burlington this season.