Listi’s double leads Lehigh Valley to 6-4 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Austin Listi hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Listi, part of a three-run inning, gave the IronPigs a 4-3 lead before Ali Castillo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the seventh when Listi hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt McBride.

Kyle Dohy (2-4) got the win in relief while Corey Copping (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Patrick Kivlehan homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Bisons.

The teams split the doubleheader after Buffalo won the first game 5-4 in eight innings.