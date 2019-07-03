Cabello leads Pulaski to 4-1 win over Elizabethton

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Antonio Cabello homered and had two hits as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Elizabethton Twins 4-1 on Wednesday.

Elizabethton started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Charles Mack advanced to second on a hit batsman and then scored on a double by Matt Wallner.

After Pulaski scored two runs, the Yankees extended their lead in the sixth inning when Gustavo Campero hit an RBI double and then scored on a passed ball.

Nelvin Correa (2-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Elizabethton starter Louie Varland (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.