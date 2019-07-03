Duffy expected to start as Kansas City hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (46-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-57, fifth in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (1-2, 5.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (3-4, 4.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 14-23 against opponents from the AL Central. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .380.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Indians are 19-15 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.10. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.54 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 9-5. Trevor Bauer earned his seventh victory and Jake Bauers went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jakob Junis took his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 23 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Martin Maldonado is 9-for-28 with five doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Tyler Naquin is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians: 7-3, .274 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (left foot).