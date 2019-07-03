Strasburg expected to start as Washington hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (32-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (43-41, third in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (9-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nationals are 23-17 against NL East opponents. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .404.

The Marlins have gone 14-27 against division opponents. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with a mark of .351. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Sean Doolittle secured his fifth victory and Soto went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Jose Quijada registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 86 hits and is batting .278. Soto is 11-for-32 with a double, three triples, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).