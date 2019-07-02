Amador, Gage lead Mexico over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Matt Gage allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-2 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Amador scored Carlos Figueroa, Jesus Fabela, and Juan Carlos Gamboa to give the Diablos Rojos a 5-1 lead.

The Diablos Rojos later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Figueroa hit an RBI single, while Alex Valdez scored on an error in the eighth.

Gage (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing one run.

Luke Heimlich (5-6) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.