Florial’s homer leads Tampa to 9-2 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 9-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

The home run by Florial, part of a six-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Steven Sensley hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

The Tarpons later scored three runs in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Tampa starter Frank German (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jared Solomon (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.