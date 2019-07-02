Sports
Ascanio hits grand slam, leads Springfield over Tulsa
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Rayder Ascanio hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.
The grand slam by Ascanio came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Springfield scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Johan Mieses.
Springfield right-hander Tommy Parsons (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Cristian Santana homered and doubled for the Drillers.
Despite the loss, Tulsa is 12-5 against Springfield this season.
