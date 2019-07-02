Ota hits walk-off single, Kingsport beats Bristol 4-3

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Ota hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Bristol Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the Pirates.

Cristopher Pujols scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Angel Manzanarez and then went to third on an out.

The Pirates took a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Francisco Acuna scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Jared Biddy (1-0) got the win in relief while Oliver Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Jean Eusebio singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Pirates.