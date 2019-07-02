Hill hits walk-off single in 10th, Erie beats Binghamton 5-4

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-4 on Tuesday.

Luke Burch scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Cam Gibson.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Gavin Cecchini drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring David Thompson.

Reliever Will Vest (2-3) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two to pick up the win. Adonis Uceta (3-3) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Frank Schwindel homered and singled in the win.

Jason Krizan doubled and singled twice for the Rumble Ponies.