Duarte leads DSL Cubs2 over DSL Tigers1 3-1

, (AP) -- Samuel Duarte homered and had two hits as the DSL Cubs2 beat the DSL Tigers1 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

DSL Tigers1 started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a double, Kevin Nivar advanced to third on a triple by Jeremy Jimenez and then scored on a triple by Jimenez.

DSL Cubs2 answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Orlando Zapata hit an RBI single and then scored on an out en route to the one-run lead.

The DSL Cubs2 tacked on another run in the fourth when Duarte hit a solo home run.

Marcos Encarnacion (3-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Tigers1 starter Adolfo Bauza (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.