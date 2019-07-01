Pena’s sacrifice hit leads AZL Cubs 1 over AZL Dodgers Mota in 10 innings

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz scored on a sacrifice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Cubs 1 to a 9-8 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Tuesday.

Pertuz scored after he started the inning on second. The AZL Cubs 1 later scored three more runs in the inning, including an RBI single by Zac Taylor.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Dodgers Mota scored on a home run by Romer Cuadrado that brought home Diego Cartaya and Alfonso Guillen. However, the rally ended when Brandon Hughes got Luis Yanel Diaz to fly out to end the game.

Hughes (2-0) got the win in relief while Carlos De Los Santos (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cuadrado homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring three for the AZL Dodgers Mota.