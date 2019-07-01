Hernandez’s single leads AZL Royals to 3-0 win over AZL Athletics Green

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Diego Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 3-0 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Tuesday.

The single by Hernandez scored Warling Vicente to break a scoreless tie.

The AZL Royals tacked on another run in the seventh when Paul Mondesi hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Tolbert.

Rovaldis Cabrera (2-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Leudeny Pineda (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Athletics Green were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the AZL Royals' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.