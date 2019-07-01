Smith II hits walk-off single in 10th, Batavia beats State College 5-4

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Milton Smith II hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the State College Spikes 5-4 on Monday.

Troy Johnston scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double play.

The Muckdogs tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Andrew Turner hit an RBI single, driving in Smith II.

Reliever Evan Brabrand (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one hit over one scoreless inning. Eric Lex (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the New York-Penn League game.