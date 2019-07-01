Castillo’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 6-4 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Ali Castillo hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Monday.

The home run by Castillo scored Jan Hernandez to give the IronPigs a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Buffalo cut into the lead on a solo home run by Jordan Patterson.

Tom Windle (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Buffalo starter Ryan Feierabend (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Patterson was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Bisons.