Richardson, Martinez lead Dayton to 6-2 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Juan Martinez homered and had two hits, and Lyon Richardson allowed just three hits over five innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 6-2 on Monday.

Richardson (2-5) allowed two runs while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, South Bend cut into the lead when Marcus Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single, scoring Cole Roederer.

Dayton answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Brian Rey hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Miguel Hernandez en route to the three-run lead.

The Dragons tacked on another run in the eighth when Martinez hit a solo home run.

Riley Thompson (4-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.