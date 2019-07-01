Eaves scores winning run, Erie beats Binghamton 5-4 in walk-off finish

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Cam Gibson hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Kody Eaves with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-4 on Monday.

Eaves scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Sergio Alcantara and then went to third on a single by Alcantara.

After Binghamton's Michael Paez hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth, Erie tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run.

Erie starter Anthony Castro allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. He also struck out six and walked five. Nolan Blackwood (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Stephen Villines (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.