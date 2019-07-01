Sports
Diaz, Miranda spur Salem to 9-3 win over Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Samuel Miranda homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven scoreless innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9-3 on Monday.
Diaz (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one hit.
Salem started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a solo home run by Miranda.
The Red Sox later added a run in the fourth and four in the sixth. In the fourth, Nick Lovullo hit a solo home run, while Jagger Rusconi hit a two-run home run in the sixth.
Chad Donato (3-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out six in the Carolina League game.
