Goins, Engel lead the way for Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Goins doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Charlotte Knights beat the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Monday.

Adam Engel singled twice, also stealing a base for Charlotte.

Charlotte went up 2-0 in the second after Goins hit an RBI single, driving in Paulo Orlando.

Trailing 4-1, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Anthony Bemboom hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jason Coats.

Matt Foster (3-1) got the win in relief while Durham starter Jose De Leon (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.